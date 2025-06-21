Decoding India's highest scores on Day 1 of tour (Tests)  

India's new era in Test cricket started with a bang as Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal both scored centuries on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley. India ended the day at a commanding 359/3, their highest-ever Day 1 total in England. Here we decode Team India's 300-plus scores on Day 1 of a Test tour.

#1 399/3 vs SL in Galle, 2017 Brilliant centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara powered India on the first day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in 2017. Though India opener Abhinav Mukund early, Dhawan and Pujara tormented the home team with a monstrous 253-run stand second-wicket partnership. While Dhawan perished for 190, Pujara returned unbeaten on 144*. India later won by 304 runs.

#2 372/7 vs SA in Bloemfontein, 2001 Despite being reduced to 68/4 in the 2001 Bloemfontein Test against South Africa, India finished Day 1 at 372/7 thanks to Sachin Tendulkar (155) and Virender Sehwag (105). The duo added 220 runs for the fifth wicket as India eventually finished at 379/10. Despite their stellar efforts, the hosts won this contest by nine wickets.

#3 359/3 vs Eng at Headingley, 2025 India's Day 1 score of 359/3 in the aforementioned Headingley game ranks third on this list. While Jaiswal scored a confident 101, Gill, leading India for the first time in Tests, scored 127*. The former recorded a 91-run opening stand with KL Rahul (42). Rishabh Pant joined Gill late and ended the day with an aggressive unbeaten 65, helping India go past 350.

#4 356/2 vs Pakistan in Multan, 2004 India piled up 356/2 on Day 1 of the 2004 Multan Test against Pakistan. Sehwag, who scored a triple-ton (309) in the game, mustered 228 runs on the first day. Tendulkar returned unbeaten on 60 and later went on to score 194*. Their combined efforts meant India declared at 675/5 and later recorded an innings win.