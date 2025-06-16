Will Harshit Rana join Team India for England Tests?
What's the story
Fast bowler Harshit Rana, a member of the India A squad, will remain in England instead of returning with his teammates on June 17.
The decision comes after an intra-squad match in Kent, which served as a practice session for the senior Indian team led by Shubman Gill.
The report from RevSportz suggests that this move is different from other Indian players who have been getting offers from various County teams in England.
Career highlights
Rana's journey from IPL to national team
Rana made a mark with a stellar performance for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, when Gautam Gambhir was the franchise's mentor.
He was rewarded with a national call-up and made his debut during the Australia tour in Perth.
In two Test matches of that series, he managed just four wickets at a higher average of 50.75.
He subsequently was not selected for the England series as BCCI selectors preferred Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna over him.
Pacers
Pace options in India's current squad
India are likely to field only three specialist pacers in the series opener.
While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are certain starters, the likes of Prasidh, Arshdeep, and Akash compete for the remaining position.
Hence, Harshit, even if added to India's squad, is likely to warm the benches for at least the first few games.
Notably, the pacer averages 27.79 in First-Class cricket, having taken 48 wickets.
He claimed 1/99 in India A's recent game against England Lions.
Match details
India, Gambhir to join in Leeds on June 17
Meanwhile, the Indian team will reach Leeds on June 17, where Gambhir, who had left for personal reasons, will join them.
The first Test match against England will be played in the city from June 20.
This is a crucial series for India as they look to prove their mettle on foreign soil.
Notably, Shubman Gill will lead India in this series with Rishabh Pant being his deputy.