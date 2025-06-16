What's the story

Fast bowler Harshit Rana, a member of the India A squad, will remain in England instead of returning with his teammates on June 17.

The decision comes after an intra-squad match in Kent, which served as a practice session for the senior Indian team led by Shubman Gill.

The report from RevSportz suggests that this move is different from other Indian players who have been getting offers from various County teams in England.