How much does cast of 'Kyunki...' S02 earn? Find out
What's the story
The second season of the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned to the small screen, bringing back several original cast members. The Ektaa Kapoor-produced daily soap reportedly pays its actors handsomely. Smriti Irani, who reprises her role as Tulsi Virani, is among the highest-paid actors on Indian television with a fee of ₹10-12L per episode, according to BollywoodLife.
Salary details
Fees of other original cast members
Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihir Virani, reportedly earns ₹1.5L per episode. Hiten Tejwani (Karan Virani) is also said to earn between ₹1-1.5L, while Gauri Pradhan (Nandini Virani) takes home a salary of ₹80,000-₹1.5L every episode. Kamalika Guha Thakurta (Gayatri) and Shakti Anand (Hemant) are reportedly paid between ₹50,000-₹1L and ₹80,000-₹1L, respectively.
New cast
About the show and its new season
The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has also introduced new actors in pivotal roles. Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi have joined the cast as Angad, Pari, and Hrithik, respectively. They are the children of Tulsi and Mihir. The show, which first aired in 2000, recently made a comeback. Fans can now watch it on Star Plus or stream it on JioHotstar.