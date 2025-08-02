How much does cast of 'Kyunki...' S02 earn? Find out

Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihir Virani, reportedly earns ₹1.5L per episode. Hiten Tejwani (Karan Virani) is also said to earn between ₹1-1.5L, while Gauri Pradhan (Nandini Virani) takes home a salary of ₹80,000-₹1.5L every episode. Kamalika Guha Thakurta (Gayatri) and Shakti Anand (Hemant) are reportedly paid between ₹50,000-₹1L and ₹80,000-₹1L, respectively.

New cast

About the show and its new season

The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has also introduced new actors in pivotal roles. Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi have joined the cast as Angad, Pari, and Hrithik, respectively. They are the children of Tulsi and Mihir. The show, which first aired in 2000, recently made a comeback. Fans can now watch it on Star Plus or stream it on JioHotstar.