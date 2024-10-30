Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report," a film exploring the 2002 Godhra train tragedy, stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna as journalists uncovering hidden truths.

The teaser, recently unveiled, encapsulates their relentless pursuit of truth, captured in the tagline, "Aj ka Hindustan jawaab dena bhi jaanta hai, aur sawaal poochna bhi! The truth can be rattled, but not defeated."

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:41 pm Oct 30, 202406:41 pm

What's the story Celebrated producer Ektaa Kapoor will reintroduce the iconic song Ram Ram from her hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in her upcoming film The Sabarmati Report. The song has been reimagined and retitled Raja Ram, making a comeback after two decades. An industry source told News18, "Producer Ektaa R Kapoor introduced the iconic song 'Ram Ram' in her show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and now, 20 years later, she has recreated the song."

'The Sabarmati Report' explores 2002 Godhra train burning incident

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in the lead, explores the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning. The teaser of the film was unveiled recently and it promises to unearth long-buried truths about the incident. The film will be released on November 15.

'The Sabarmati Report' teaser highlights pursuit of truth

The teaser of The Sabarmati Report features Massey, Khanna, and Dogra as journalists on a quest to unearth stories buried in the shadows of the Godhra incident. The film's promotion highlights this with the tag line, "Aj ka Hindustan jawaab dena bhi jaanta hai, aur sawaal poochna bhi! The truth can be rattled, but not defeated," capturing a tone of resilience and the unyielding pursuit of truth.