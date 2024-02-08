'12th Fail' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

'12th Fail' in IMDb's Global Top 50 list; creates history

What's the story Once in a while, there comes a film that emerges to be viewers' favorite for its hard-hitting relatable content and brilliant storytelling. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is one such film that is winning hearts all across the globe. Now, the title has achieved a remarkable accomplishment; it holds the 50th position in IMDB's top 250 films of all time. The social drama with 9.2/10 IMDb rating is also the only Indian title to enter the Top 50 list.

Why does this story matter?

Indian films have seen a wave of larger-than-life actioners in the recent past. 12th Fail acted as the perfect breather. On the other hand, after a long time, Bollywood witnessed a relatable story that struck chords with most Indians. The movie's emotional core and Chopra's captivating storytelling prowess took the drama to a few notches higher.

Chopra expressed his happiness upon reaching this milestone

An ecstatic Chopra shared the news on social media and exclaimed, "I'm still that little boy from Kashmir. To see my film right next to Cinema Paradiso... what do I even say? I can now die in peace." The director expressed gratitude and stated, "You laughed with us, cried with us, and most importantly, you believed in us."

Plotline and screening details

Inspired by true events, 12th Fail sheds light on the struggles faced by countless students taking the UPSC entrance exam. The film transcends this single test, inspiring viewers not to lose hope in the face of failure and to rebuild their lives. Currently streaming in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar, 12th Fail continues to inspire audiences as it shares its message of determination and optimism.

Cast and music of the film

Chopra helmed this film without any commercial superstars. The ensemble cast includes Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Harish Khanna, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, Anant V Joshi, and Anshumaan Pushkar, among others. The music and background score are helmed by Shantanu Moitra. Interestingly, he paid tribute to Ravi Shankar's timeless background score of Pather Panchali, another story of human resilience, dreams, and aspirations.