'Fighter'

Director Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter, which will hit cinema halls on Thursday, has been banned in the Gulf region, sans UAE. Although the reason behind the ban in the Middle East region isn't known yet, an ANI report claimed that the Hrithik Roshan starrer will only be released in UAE with PG15 classification. No official statement has been issued by the makers yet.

'Beast'

Nelson Dilipkumar's 2022 film Beast featured Vijay in the leading role with Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist. Weeks before its global release, the spy action thriller, which was originally made in the Tamil language, was banned in Gulf countries including Qatar and Kuwait. Beast was allegedly banned for its portrayal of Pakistan and terrorism in the film.

'The Kashmir Files'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film The Kashmir Files also faced a few bans in the Gulf region. Countries like Kuwait decided to not release the film, while the UAE eventually lifted its ban a few weeks after the movie was released. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead, it's based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early 1990s.

'Bell Bottom'

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor, among others, Rajeev M Tewari's 2021 title Bell Bottom is inspired by the hijacking of Indian air crafts by Khalistani terrorists. The makers were accused of distorting historical facts which eventually led to its ban in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. Bell Bottom did an average business at the box office.

'Kurup'

Srinath Rajendra's Malayalam film Kurup is a biopic based on fugitive Sukumara Kurup's life. The 2021 title featured Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. Although it was a big commercial and critical success, the film was banned from releasing in Kuwait. The reason for its ban is said to be how it showed an Indian fugitive seeking refuge in a GCC nation.

