Who's Stormi Bree? Joe Jonas's rumored flame after Sophie Turner
After splitting up with Sophie Turner last year, Joe Jonas appears to have a new girlfriend! Speculation heightened when Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared and then quickly removed a photo on her Instagram Story, showing four hands toasting with champagne glasses, one of which likely belonged to Chopra Jonas's brother-in-law Joe's new love interest, Stormi Bree. One of the hands seemed to have the same tattoo as the model, raising suspicions. Find out more about Bree here.
Jonas and Bree were spotted together in Mexico and Aspen
Fans flocked to X/Twitter to discuss Chopra Jonas's deleted post. A user tweeted, "[Priyanka] possibly soft launching Jonas and Bree with her Insta Story and deleting it is so funny." Jonas (34) and Bree (33) ignited dating rumors when they were spotted boarding a private jet in Mexico earlier this month. The following day, they were seen enjoying a dinner date in Colorado. No details are available about how they met, and interestingly, they don't follow each other on Instagram.
Model, singer, actor: Who is Bree?
Born in Tennessee, Stormi Bree Henley is a former beauty pageant queen who secured the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2009. Transitioning to modeling, she is represented by the LA-based Photogenics Media agency. Besides her modeling career, Bree has acted in a few productions like Hot Water (2021), 2307: Winter's Dream (2016), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013), per IMDB. She also auditioned for the 10th season of American Idol and has shared original songs on her YouTube channel.
Bree has one child, a daughter named Gravity
In July 2017, Bree and her then-partner, 25-year-old model Lucky Blue Smith, celebrated the arrival of their now-six-year-old daughter, Gravity. On a different note, before rumors swirled around Jonas's new romance, his Game of Thrones actor ex-wife, Turner, made headlines for her alleged romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The two were spotted kissing in Paris. However, no confirmation regarding their relationship has been made.
Meanwhile, know all details about Jonas and Turner's divorce
Jonas and Turner filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement saying, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." The split turned sour when Turner sued Jonas for the return of their two daughters, Willa and Delphine, to her home country of England. They reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.