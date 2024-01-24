Dating rumors

Jonas and Bree were spotted together in Mexico and Aspen

Fans flocked to X/Twitter to discuss Chopra Jonas's deleted post. A user tweeted, "[Priyanka] possibly soft launching Jonas and Bree with her Insta Story and deleting it is so funny." Jonas (34) and Bree (33) ignited dating rumors when they were spotted boarding a private jet in Mexico earlier this month. The following day, they were seen enjoying a dinner date in Colorado. No details are available about how they met, and interestingly, they don't follow each other on Instagram.

About the personality

Model, singer, actor: Who is Bree?

Born in Tennessee, Stormi Bree Henley is a former beauty pageant queen who secured the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2009. Transitioning to modeling, she is represented by the LA-based Photogenics Media agency. Besides her modeling career, Bree has acted in a few productions like Hot Water (2021), 2307: Winter's Dream (2016), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013), per IMDB. She also auditioned for the 10th season of American Idol and has shared original songs on her YouTube channel.

Personal life

Bree has one child, a daughter named Gravity

In July 2017, Bree and her then-partner, 25-year-old model Lucky Blue Smith, celebrated the arrival of their now-six-year-old daughter, Gravity. On a different note, before rumors swirled around Jonas's new romance, his Game of Thrones actor ex-wife, Turner, made headlines for her alleged romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The two were spotted kissing in Paris. However, no confirmation regarding their relationship has been made.

High-profile divorce

Meanwhile, know all details about Jonas and Turner's divorce

Jonas and Turner filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement saying, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." The split turned sour when Turner sued Jonas for the return of their two daughters, Willa and Delphine, to her home country of England. They reached a temporary custody agreement in October 2023.