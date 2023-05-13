Entertainment

It's official! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are engaged; check out pics

Written by Aikantik Bag May 13, 2023, 09:04 pm 2 min read

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have officially put a ring on their relationship

It's official! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are finally engaged. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the lovebirds' engagement, and they are now done with their engagement in Delhi's Kapurthala House. Rumors that the duo was dating emerged after they were spotted together at a restaurant in March. Later, they were clicked together many times but refrained from speaking about their relationship. Congratulations!

Intimate family affair

Chopra is a bonafide actor in Bollywood, whereas Chadha is a prominent politician of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The duo got engaged in an intimate traditional ceremony which was attended by close family members and some celebrities. Chopra's cousin, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also attended the event after reportedly landing in India in the wee hours of Saturday.

Check out 1st pics from couple's engagement

Star-studded guest list and attendees

The engagement ceremony was reportedly attended by Chopra's close industry friends like Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the event. All the festivities were reportedly arranged and managed by Chopra's brothers, Sahaj and Shivang. Reportedly, the guests had a dance and fun night on Friday. The event was also attended by the couple's close friends.

Chopra's attire, theme of event

No Bollywood festivity is complete without a Manish attire. Similarly, the soon-to-be bride, Chopra, opted for a sleek, subtle Indian outfit designed by the couturier. The happy event had the typical Punjabiyaat (Punjabi-ness) flavor. An anonymous source earlier spoke to Hindustan Times and said, "The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach, gaana, and dhoom."

Relationship rumors, impending wedding date

In March, when their dating rumors made rounds, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora tweeted and congratulated the couple, which made fans speculate about their relationship even more. Interestingly, both of them pursued their higher educations in the United Kingdom. Chopra is a Manchester Business School alumna, while Chadha pursued a business administration course at the London School of Economics. Reportedly, the wedding is in October.