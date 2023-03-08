Entertainment

International Women's Day 2023: 5 biopics you must watch

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 08, 2023, 11:04 am 2 min read

Every year March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day to remind us that women too have equal rights, freedom, and choices just as men. It is a day when we embrace gender equality and womanhood - a day when women's achievements in every field must be celebrated. To mark the special occasion, here are five biopics of inspirational women you should watch.

'Neerja'

Starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Neerja is based on a 1986 event when an Indian flight was hijacked in Karachi. Neerja Bhanot, a 23-year-old flight attendant sacrificed her life to save all the passengers. She was awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously and remains the youngest recipient to date. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film is one of the best movies of Kapoor Ahuja's career.

'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl'

An Indian Air Force officer, Gunjan Saxena is one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. Three years after joining the IAF, Saxena fought the enemies in the 1999 Kargil War. She proudly earned the title of "The Kargil Girl" for evacuating over 900 troops from the war-torn area. The biopic on her features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi.

'Mary Kom'

A sports biopic, Mary Kom is based on the real-life of the Indian boxer, Mary Kom. Starring Priyanka Chopra in the titular role, the movie shows how the boxing legend went on to win many accolades while fighting every odd that came her way. Directed by Omung Kumar, the sports drama was well received at the theaters as well as by the critics.

'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone's maiden production venture, Chhapaak, is a biopic of acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak features Padukone as Agarwal while Vikrant Massey plays her love interest who is also a journalist/social worker. The inspirational film is about how Agarwal, who was 15 when she was attacked, fought for the rights of acid attack survivors.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi's story is loosely based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a simple girl from Gujarat who was sold into prostitution at a young age. It shows how she grew up to be powerful, yet affectionate and caring toward women. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari.