KJo draws criticism for 'overhyping' Alia on 'Koffee With Karan'

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 03, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

Karan Johar is being trolled for being 'obsessed' with Alia Bhatt and 'over-hyping' her on 'Koffee With Karan.'

Karan Johar is not bidding adieu to controversies anytime soon. The director-producer, who constantly stays under the radar for varied reasons, is currently drawing immense criticism over his chat show Koffee With Karan. Several Twitter users have pointed out that he repeatedly keeps "overhyping" Alia Bhatt on KWK, thereby insulting others. This became more pronounced during the recent Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff episode. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

This is not the first time Koffee With Karan Season 7 has courted controversy.

Previously, Johar has been lambasted for "forcefully intruding into his guests' lives" and asking them "uncomfortable questions."

He particularly drew flak for allegedly favoring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan in the second episode and also invited ire for asking Ananya Panday about her s*x life.

Controversy Johar called Bhatt the 'best actor in the country'

In the episode, Johar asked Sanon whether she has any "envy or jealousy with [her] contemporaries" and if it prompts her to "do better than others." Before she could answer, Johar added, "There's so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country," and sought Sanon's perspective. In response, Sanon mentioned being driven by "good work," to which Johar remarked, "Like Gangubai?"

Recurring folly? Johar previously compared Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Bhatt

This isn't the first time the filmmaker has mentioned Bhatt on the show while speaking to other guests. When Samantha Ruth Prabhu made an appearance on the controversial couch with Akshay Kumar, Johar referenced a survey by Ormax Media which declared Ruth Prabhu the most popular actress in India, ahead of everyone else. Johar then quipped, "You beat Alia Bhatt. How does it feel?"

Similar incidents There have been other similar incidents this season

In the Panday-Vijay Deverakonda episode, Johar asked them about "an actor married to a top actress whose favorite number is eight." The answer was Ranbir Kapoor. Notably, "8" is the couple's favorite number. Another incident transpired in Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor's episode. Johar, while congratulating Advani, remarked that she, Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan are the only ones to pass the box office litmus test recently.

Backlash 'Who really thinks Alia is the best?' asked netizens

Unsurprisingly, the internet isn't quite pleased with the way the filmmaker keeps "shoving Alia down everyone's faces." While several people have pointed out that Bhatt is a good actor but still has places to go, some have said that she wouldn't be where she is without Johar's constant support. One Twitter user wrote, "Besides Karan, who even is chattering about Alia being the best?"

