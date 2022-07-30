Technology

Twitter tests adding videos, images, GIFs to single tweet

Twitter tests adding videos, images, GIFs to single tweet

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 30, 2022, 06:31 pm 3 min read

Users can add up to four media assets in a tweet (Photo credit: Twitter)

Twitter has started testing a new feature that lets users attach images, videos, and GIFs to a single tweet. This facility is only available to select users at the moment. Until now, the microblogging platform has only allowed one type of media in a tweet. The company confirmed the testing but did not mention when or if it will be rolled out to all.

Context Why does this story matter?

It seems that the Elon Musk fiasco has not stopped Twitter from improving the platform. If anything, the company has been more active than ever with experimentation.

The new "multiple multi-format media" in a single tweet feature is something users have been wanting for a while.

Maybe, Twitter has finally realized that you have to give users what they want.

Multi-format media Users will be able to add four media assets

The new feature being tested by Twitter allows users to add multiple media formats to a tweet. Users will be able to add "up to four media assets into a single tweet," Twitter said. Based on app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi's tweet, selected media will appear in a carousel in the tweet composer. From there, adding, removing, or changing their order can be done.

Reason Twitter aims to tap into the increase in visual conversations

The usage of visual content on Twitter has increased over the years. With the new feature, Twitter aims to tap into that trend by providing users with more options. The company told TechCrunch, "With this test, we're hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters."

Appearence How does a multi-format media tweet appear on a timeline?

Based on what we have seen from a few tweets by different users, there is a difference in how posts with different media formats appear on a timeline. For some, different media formats were displayed along with the tweet itself. For others, the tweet showed only one kind of media. Users can select it and swipe to see the remaining media in the tweet.

Twitter Post Check out how the same tweet appeared in different timelines

Interesting to see how the tweet displays on different timelines.



cc @MattNavarra pic.twitter.com/k52YyVbOiu — Carl Schmid (@CarlSchmid) July 29, 2022

Information Twitter is testing many features lately

Twitter has been running wild with experimenting with new features lately. Earlier this week, the company started letting users use ready-made statuses such as "Hot take," "Vacation mode," and "Living the dream," among others. We also saw the new Co-Tweets feature being tested this month.