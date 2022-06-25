Entertainment

Suriya, Jyotika to back Sai Pallavi's upcoming film 'Gargi'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 25, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Suriya and Jyotika will be presenting Sai Pallavi's 'Gargi.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@Suriya_offl)

Tamil actor-producer couple Suriya and Jyotika will be presenting Sai Pallavi's Gargi, announced Suriya on Friday (June 24). Their production house 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling the project. Gargi is billed as a legal drama and is helmed by Gautham Ramachandran, who had debuted in the industry with Richie (2017). Gargi, announced last month, is still awaiting a release date.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suriya enjoys a tremendous fanbase and his association with Gargi will be a crowd-puller.

Previously, 2D Entertainment has produced successful films such as Oh My Dog and Uriyadi 2, and the actor pair is known for backing innovative scripts.

Gargi is a much-anticipated film since it will be headlined by Pallavi, who has proved her acting chops in films like Premam and Virata Parvam.

Announcement 'Gargi' focuses on 'new thoughts and writing'

Suriya took to Twitter to share the announcement. He wrote, "Jo (Jyotika) and I are glad to associate with team #Gargi! Some characters just stay in our minds!" The Jai Bheem actor lauded the film's "new thoughts and writing." Pallavi was quick to express her gratitude and tweeted, "Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot (sic)."

Twitter Post Take a look at Suriya's announcement here

Details 'Gargi' was announced in May

On her 30th birthday on May 9, the Shyam Singha Roy actor shared a behind-the-scenes video of the film. "I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this (sic)." Director Ramachandran has also penned the film's story and it will release in Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Projects What is Suriya, the actor, working on?

The 46-year-old was last seen in a smashing cameo in Kamal Haasan's blockbuster Vikram, where he played gangster Rolex. He will be seen in a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is also shooting for director Bala's upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 41. Further, from July onward, Suriya is expected to shoot for director Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal, slated for a 2023 release.