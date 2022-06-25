Entertainment

Happy birthday, Karisma Kapoor: 5 lesser-known facts about actor

Karisma Kapoor's journey has been a glitzy and eventful one, but she has also faced her share of challenges. She hails from a popular B-town family that has names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, and more. But this didn't give her an easy way into the industry. On her 48th birthday, we look at some of her lesser-known facts.

#1 She made her Bollywood debut at 16

The actor was the first daughter of the Kapoor family to venture into the film industry and she made her mark at a very early stage. Kapoor reportedly dropped out of school when she was in the sixth standard so she could pursue a career in acting. She made her Bollywood debut in Prem Qaidi when she was just a 16-year-old.

#2 Kapoor has unique blue-green eyes

While the actor is known for her flawless looks and timeless beauty, she is also known for her unique eye color. She is the only woman in the fourth generation of the Kapoor clan to have rare blue-green eyes. Interestingly, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kapoor Khan, is the fifth generation child to have inherited this unique trait.

#3 She wasn't first choice for many iconic roles

She starred in many hit films but she wasn't always the first choice for directors. Raja Hindustani (1996) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) were her notable films. The former role was written for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the latter was offered to Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra before Kapoor landed it and also won accolades for it.

#4 She had her own segment as a radio jockey

In addition to starring in hit Bollywood films, Kapoor also appeared in a television series. She starred in the series Karishma: The Miracles of Destiny back in 2013. After this, she was also a radio jockey for 92.7 Big FM radio station and had her own segment titled Big Memsaab where she would talk about everything related to fashion and lifestyle.

#5 Kapoor's other noteworthy accomplishments

Kapoor certainly earned a spot among the most iconic actors thanks to her hard work and her keen interest to dabble in other fields that interested her. As for her other achievements, Kapoor was reportedly the first Bollywood celebrity to endorse the beverage brand Coca-Cola as its brand ambassador in India. She featured in the "first-ever" international advertisement for the soap brand Lux, too.