KK's funeral to be held in Mumbai's Versova Hindu Cemetery

Popular playback singer KK breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK passed away on Tuesday night. The singer fell ill after performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to him in the presence of his family. KK's funeral is set to take place in Mumbai on Thursday.

Funeral of KK to be held in Mumbai on Thursday

As per the reports, KK's mortal remains were taken from Kolkata to Mumbai by his family via a flight after 5:00pm on Wednesday. The flight landed at around 7:45pm in Mumbai. Reportedly, the mortal remains were brought to his residence on Thursday morning. KK's family has shared the venue details of his last rites on his official Instagram page.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence on Thursday

'Antim Yatra' is set to be held at 1:00pm

According to the details shared by KK's wife Jyothy Krishna, his Antim Darshan was held at Park Plaza in Andheri, Mumbai from 10:30am to 12:30pm. On the other hand, the Antim Yatra is set to be held at 1:00pm at Mumbai's Versova Hindu Cemetery. Fans of the singer and celebrities took to the comments section of the post and offered their condolences.

Initial post-mortem report dismissed foul play

The initial post-mortem report of the musician was released on Wednesday. According to the report, the 53-year-old died after suffering cardiac arrest. It has also been revealed that he had been suffering from "prolonged cardiac issues." With the initial reports, it has been concluded that there was no foul play behind his demise. A final report is expected to be released soon.

The untimely passing of 'Pyaar Ke Pal' singer

As mentioned earlier, KK took ill after performing at a live concert at an auditorium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Bollywood playback singer was later rushed to his hotel room, where he suffered chest pain and collapsed. Later, he was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. KK is survived by his wife Krishna and two children.