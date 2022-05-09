Entertainment

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi': Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer commences shooting

Written by Isha Sharma May 09, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor had collaborated earlier in 'Roohi'

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi hit the floors in Mumbai on Monday six months after it was announced last November. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in their second collaboration after horror comedy Roohi (2021), the sports drama is being backed by Dharma Productions. The film is being helmed by Sharan Sharma, who has previously directed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), also starring Kapoor.

To note, earlier actor Kartik Aaryan was to star in the film but after an alleged fight with Dharma, he was reportedly kicked out of the film.

Rao replaced him then.

While launching the film, Dharma Productions had written, "One dream, chased by two hearts...Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic!"

Sharing an image of a clapboard on Monday, Dharma Productions wrote, "The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of shoot begins!" Meanwhile, Dharma honcho Karan Johar wished the team and wrote, "Best of luck to the entire team of #MrAndMrsMahi for starting the first innings! Knock it out of the park." Rao and Kapoor too reposted this update.

Touted as a heart-warming cricket drama, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi will have Rao as Mahendra, while the name of Kapoor's character is Mahima. The film's tagline reads, "No dream is ever chased alone." Yash Khanna is spearheading the cinematography of the Bollywood movie. Nikhil Mehrotra has written the story alongside Sharma. For now, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is slated to release on October 7.

Separately, both Rao and Kapoor have several interesting projects lined up. Last month, she started shooting for Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The movie is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal and Chhichhore). Meanwhile, Rao will be seen in HIT: The First Case and Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, to be helmed by Raj & DK.