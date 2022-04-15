Entertainment

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Alia Bhatt's veil had this special message

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Alia Bhatt's veil had this special message

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 15, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

Bride Alia Bhatt had this message sewn on her veil

Bollywood just saw the union of top stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday. With close friends and family in attendance, they got married at their Pali Hill apartment. The lovebirds chose complementary Sabyasachi outfits and jewelry, and the bride became the talk of the town for her minimal make-up look. However, did you know there was a special message in her veil?

Context Why does this story matter?

Celebrities get their wedding attire customized and take minute care to make the attire truly special.

And, Bhatt was no different.

As shared by a social media user, her veil had the wedding date sewn on with a white thread.

In the close-up picture of the veil posted by DietSabya on Instagram Story, we can see the words: "The fourteenth of April 2022," written.

Details Bride's 'kaleeras' and blouse had personalized touch too

The veil was not the only customized touch that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor went with. A fashion enthusiast social media user, with username anuradha.singh, pointed out that Bhatt's blouse and kaleeras had personalized elements. For example, butterflies were embroidered on her blouse and the kaleeras had butterflies, clouds, and stars on them. Also, it had a meaningful infinity symbol, signifying their bond.

Fact Meaning behind infinity sign or number '8'

Did you notice? The infinity symbol on 'mangalsutra' Did you notice? The clouds on the kaleeras Did you notice? The butterfly on the sari blouse

Talking about the infinity sign, it was also present in the black bead and gold chain mangalsutra (holy thread) that the dulhan wore. One could spot the symbol on her sari blouse as well. Why is it significant though? The number eight or the infinity sign is Kapoor's favorite number and his bride made sure her entire get-up was resplendent with it.

The veil story Before Bhatt, these actors have had special veils

Bhatt became the latest Sabyasachi bride in Bollywood. However, she wasn't the first celebrity to have special tweaks on her veils. Late last year, Patralekhaa's veil went viral for carrying a lovely oath written in Bengali. Before her, Priyanka Chopra's veil was 75 feet long and Deepika Padukone's dupatta carried a Sanskrit phrase: "Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava." Notably, all three had worn Sabyasachi Mukherjee's designs.