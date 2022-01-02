Mohit 'Mahadev' Raina is now married! See pictures inside

Jan 02, 2022

Mohit Raina married girlfriend Aditi in an intimate affair on Saturday.

Mohit Raina, who is well-known for playing Mahadev in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, is now taken. He shared a piece of good news about his marriage on social media on Saturday. The Uri actor married his longtime girlfriend Aditi in an intimate ceremony and surprised his fans and followers by sharing the pictures. His comments section was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from well-wishers.

Details Raina shared the images of the wedding on Instagram

"Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents, we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit," Raina wrote on Instagram. He wore a white sherwani while his wife donned an embroidered lehenga.

Details Who is Aditi?

Throughout his career, Raina has always kept his private life under wraps. As the wedding pictures spread like a wildfire, many fans were curious got curious about his lady love. However, there are no details about Mrs. Raina available online. The only known information is that the two have been dating for quite some time. We wish them a happy married life ahead.

List Celebrities started pouring congratulatory messages for the couple

As soon as the actor posted his wedding pictures, many film and TV celebs wished the couple. The list includes Karan Johar, Kratika Sengar, Sachin Shroff, Karishma Kotak, and Somya Seth, among others. "And finally our Shiv got his Paarvati," commented a user. The intimate wedding was attended only by the close family members and friends of the couple.

Upcoming project Raina to star in 'Bhaukaal's second season

On the work front, the 39-year-old will be seen in Bhaukaal S02, which will pick up where the first season left off. He will return as Naveen Sikhera from the first season, which released in May 2020. However, there has been no word on the new season's release. Raina's last release was Shiddat on Disney+ Hotstar, co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, and Diana Penty.