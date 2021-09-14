Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Raghav Juyal team up for 'Hasal'

Actors Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Raghav Juyal have teamed up for the upcoming film 'Hasal,' scheduled to go on floors in December

Actors Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Raghav Juyal have teamed up for the upcoming film Hasal, scheduled to go on floors in December. The film is written and directed by Ravi Singh, produced by Jayesh Patel and presented by Bravo Entertainment. Billed as a light-hearted drama, Hasal will also feature Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat and Ishtiyak Khan.

Details

A story of darkness prevailing in every human being: Singh

Singh said, "This is the story of the darkness prevailing in every human being, some have the courage to thrive with it, some have the courage to find the obscure parts of themselves, some hustle to stand out and shine like the moon, some have the fire of revenge." "It is a hustle story of four lives and their struggle to live," he added.

Information

Shorey and Mishra had previously worked together in 'Kadvi Hawa'

Notably, the first shooting schedule of Hasal will take place in Varanasi. The director said that he is thrilled to collaborate with actors like Mishra and Shorey for Hasal. The two actors had previously worked together in the critically-acclaimed 2017 drama Kadvi Hawa.

Further details

Film's pre-production is complete: Producer

"Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Raghav Juyal are all great actors... I'm humbled and happy to work with them as they always provided that comfort space for me. I'm really looking forward to creating a great Hasal journey with them," Singh said. Producer Jayesh Patel of Bravo entertainment said, "The film's pre-production is complete. A workshop with the actors has been scheduled for November."

Other projects

Shorey's other projects include 'Mumbaikar' and 'Tiger 3'

Shorey was last seen in Rajesh Krishnan's 2020 film Lootcase, also starring Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal. His upcoming projects are Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar and Kabir Khan's Tiger 3. Meanwhile, Mishra's upcoming projects include Mumbaikar, and Jogira Sa Ra Ra. Juyal will be seen hosting the sixth season of the popular dance reality show Dance+ which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 14.