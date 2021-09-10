Can't be looking at life through trolls: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says she felt terrible when she was trolled for naming her sons Taimur and Jehangir

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says she felt terrible when she was trolled for naming her sons Taimur and Jehangir. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 40-year-old talked about her pregnancy phase, her new book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, and trolling around the names of her children she shares with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

Details

The couple welcomed their second baby in February this year

The star couple welcomed their second baby, a boy on February 21 this year. They have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids. Referring to the trolling as unfathomable, Kareena said these are the names that they had liked and that there is nothing much more to it.

Quote

It's unfathomable why somebody would troll children: Kareena

"They are beautiful names and they're beautiful boys. It's unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can't be looking at my life through the trolls," Kareena told the British newspaper.

Background

She had kept her second son's name a secret

While the pair had revealed the name of their first child Taimur, born in 2016 to the media, they refrained from doing so when it came to their newborn. The name of their second son Jehangir however, surfaced on social media when her recent book was released. She also discussed the issue of pay parity in Bollywood and the never-ending debate on nepotism.

Pay parity

Several female actors are now vocal about equal pay: Kareena

Addressing the issue of equal pay, Kareena said that there has been a shift in Bollywood as a lot of female actors have started being vocal about it. "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it," she added.

Further details

Things are changing for female actors: Kareena

"I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It's not about being demanding, it's about being respectful toward women. And I think things are kind of changing," Kareena said. Kareena, who hails from the iconic Kapoor film family of the Indian film industry, said she has got work purely on the basis of her hard work.

Further details

Women of the family took the dynasty forward: Kareena

"When Karisma joined the industry, she was the only one in the family working. So it was us, the women, who took the dynasty forward," Kareena said. When asked if she was worried about the religiously polarized India in which her children are growing up, Kareena said, "Please don't ask me this question. You know how it is; it's very complicated. I'm really sorry."