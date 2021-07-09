Are Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan calling their second son 'Jeh'?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 09, 2021, 05:26 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's first son is Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are yet to officially reveal the name of their second son, but some reports have claimed that they are calling him Jeh temporarily. Born this February, the little one has been consciously kept away from the paparazzi, unlike his elder brother Taimur, who's already a media sensation. Bebo, however, shared the first glimpse of her newborn on March 8.

Name-Game

The couple can also finalize 'Mansoor' as the child's name

Jeh (meaning blue crested bird) might not be the final name, as the couple is still discussing several other names, TOI reported. It further stated that Kareena and Saif might just go with "Mansoor," the first name of the Bhoot Police actor's father and cricket legend, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Despite buzzing rumors, the Khan duo has not yet commented on the same.

Reason

Here's why the parents have not disclosed their newborn's name

The couple is being careful because of the massive backlash they received when they named their first born Taimur. Netizens thought it's after the barbaric invader, Timur. "After the whole controversy, both Saif and me haven't even thought about it. We're going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise," the actress had said on a show called What Women Want.

Information

Randhir Kapoor once leaked the newborn's photo online

Till now, the tiny tot's full face still eludes us. In both the photos shared by the 3 Idiots actress on International Women's Day and Mother's Day, his face was covered. However, Randhir Kapoor had once leaked his grandson's picture, which was later deleted.

Book

Amid all these, Kareena introduced her 'third child' today

While the brainstorming for names continues, Bebo introduced us to her "third child." It's her Pregnancy Bible, which she announced today. According to her Instagram post, the book is "a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies." Before the announcement, she teased fans with a sonography photo, and wrote, "It's not what you're thinking."

About

For now, she'll be seen next in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The announcement video begins with the line, "So, what's been baking?" She then takes the book out of the oven. On the work front, the actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks's Forrest Gump. It will also star Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. She last appeared in Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan.

Instagram Post

Watch her book announcement here