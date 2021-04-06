Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21 but are yet to reveal the face of the baby publicly. However, it looks like the child's grandfather, actor Randhir Kapoor, has accidentally leaked his picture. According to reports, the veteran actor had posted a collage of the baby on social media, only to delete it soon. Here's more.

Viral Fan started comparing the newborn's look with elder brother Taimur

Earlier today, several fan accounts of the Kapoor clan on social media started sharing a collage of the baby, as posted by Sr. Kapoor. Many even went on to compare the child's looks with his mother and elder brother Taimur, who has been a paparazzi favorite since birth. But, Kapoor promptly deleted the image, indicating the upload was accidental or/and meant for personal sharing.

Details Kareena and Saif have kept details about second son private