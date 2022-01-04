SS Rajamouli-Prabhas' 'Chatrapathi' Hindi remake to star Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 04, 2022, 05:37 pm 2 min read

'Chatrapathi' Hindi remake is Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Bollywood debut

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who had made a promising debut with Alludu Seenu, is gearing up for his 10th movie. The Hindi remake of Telugu smasher Chatrapathi, which was made in 2005 and was directed by RRR director SS Rajamouli, will be the young star's next. This will also be his Bollywood debut. The original had featured Prabhas, Shriya Saran, Shafi, Bhanupriya, and Pradeep Rawat.

Significance Why does this story matter?

After his 2014 debut, most of Srinivas' films either were disastrous or did average business at the box office. So the remake of Chatrapathi might just be the magic wand the actor needs to overturn this bad luck. After all, the action film had won two Nandi Awards, had a 100-day run in 54 venues, and scorched the cash registers back then.

Information The Hindi version would be called 'Chatrapathi' too

The production of the film had begun last year in November and reports say makers have tweaked the story a bit, like there will be more intense action sequences. The story of the original was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli's father, and he takes up the pen this time too. As for the title, the Hindi film will also be called Chatrapathi.

Fact Pen Studios producing this film; original remade twice already

VV Vinayak, who had helmed Sreenivas' debut, will be directing this big-budgeter. It will be backed by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. Apart from a Hindi remake, the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra-produced venture had also got a Bengali version, which had released in 2006. It was led by Prosenjit Chatterjee. That film also was a blockbuster. The film's Kannada version (2013) was headlined by Siddhanth.

Projects Sreenivas' next is 'Stuartpuram Donga,' based on a real man

Still from 'Stuartpuram Donga'/ Source: @BSaiSreenivas Still from 'Stuartpuram Donga'/ Source: @BSaiSreenivas Still from 'Stuartpuram Donga'/ Source: @BSaiSreenivas Poster of Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'/Source: @RaviTeja_offl

Apart from Chatrapathi, the 29-year-old actor will be starring in Stuartpuram Donga. The movie will chronicle the life of Stuartpuram's infamous thief, Tiger Nageswara Rao. Another film on the notorious criminal is also being made, and that too in Telugu. That has Ravi Teja in the main role and Vamsi Krishna Naidu at the helm. It marks Teja's 71st film in the industry.