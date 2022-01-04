Jared Leto-led 'Morbius' won't release this month, parked for April

Jared Leto-led 'Morbius' won't release this month, parked for April

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 04, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

Jared Leto plays the titular role in 'Morbius'

So, Sony-backed antihero movie based on the Marvel character of Michael Morbius is not coming to us this month. Makers of Jared Leto's film have delayed its theatrical premiere, yet again. Now, the Spider-Man spin-off movie, Morbius, will get a release on April 1, 2022, and hopefully this is not a Fool's Day joke. It will get released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Earlier, Morbius was supposed to release in July 2020, but then lockdown ruined the plan. Then the premiere was postponed to March 2021, followed by October, after which a January 28, 2022 release was fixed as the final date. But owing to rising cases of COVID-19, makers decided to park the film for an April 2022 outing. Hope we get to see Morbius then.

Information Is Sony purposely delaying the release of this film?

Though makers haven't issued a statement, reports suggest Morbius release delay isn't just a COVID-19 pushed move. Sony wants to ensure the situation is totally normal before taking the film to the cinema halls. Because the character does not have the buzz similar to say a Spider-Man or Venom, all of which are Sony products. Hence, to establish Morbius, the film needs to click.

Details The trailer had dropped last November

The film's trailer was released in November last year, which showed us how an ailing Leto, who plays the titular character, visits an island to find a cure for his rare blood disease. This quest leads him to inflict a form of vampirism within himself, thus making him crave blood. The trailer gave us an insight into what will his powers be.

Observation 'Morbius' release delay makes 'The Batman' 2022's first superhero outing

Screengrab of 'Morbius' trailer/Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Interestingly Morbius finds a mention in the Spider-Man franchise, and also is a part of Venom series. The film vacating the spot means Robert Pattinson's The Batman will be the first superhero movie, for now, to release this year. But, Morbius is not the first film to release its delay. Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was the first one, followed by SS Rajamouli's RRR.