Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 04, 2022, 03:37 pm 2 min read

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's red hair is a unique part of his image, nearly as significant as his iconic songs. But even the Shape of You crooner has had to face discrimination because of being a "ginger." And, he says, this got worse because of an episode aired on the Emmy Award-winning animated series, South Park back in 2005. This is what went down.

Context Why does this story matter?

The famous satirical animated series is set in the quiet mountain town of South Park that follows "four irreverent grade-schoolers"— Stan Marsh, Eric Cartman, Kyle Broflovski, and Kenny McCormick. Created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the show aired on Comedy Central. The Peabody-winning series has as many as 23-24 seasons with an astounding reach. It seems this reach has "backfired" in some cases.

What happened Sheeran blames this episode for taking 'ginger' ridicule worldwide

Screengrab from 'South Park' (Source: South Park Studios)

During an interview with Slam! Radio, the Bad Habits singer recalled always being ridiculed for his mane back in England. But in the States, he said, the situation was different as "people never knew what a ginger was in America." That changed with the episode Ginger Kids of South Park. This 11th episode in Season-9 took ridicule of the red hairs worldwide, per Sheeran.

Quote 'That episode of South Park ****ing ruined my life'

"That episode of South Park ****ing ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was like, 'I love your hair dude.' And I was like 'Oh my god, people like my hair?'" Sheeran said. Sadly, this did not go on for long. "..I remember that episode [Ginger Kids] coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life."

Summary This is what happens in THE episode

Screengrab from 'South Park' (Source: South Park Studios)

What happens in this episode? Well, Cartman gives a presentation deriding the ginger-heads after which some redheads turn him into a ginger-head to face the discrimination. Following a campaign to end all non-ginger-heads, the kids realize that they should "live together" in harmony. And the Shivers singer noted his "contempt" was also in good humor and he loves the show actually. So all's good.