Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey's release delayed due to 'new COVID-19 guidelines'

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 28, 2021, 06:28 pm

Makers of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' have not announced a new release date

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey becomes the first film to delay its release owing to the rising Omicron cases. The sports drama was supposed to hit cinema halls this Friday, December 31, but due to "new COVID-19 guidelines," makers have decided to postpone the premiere. No new date has been announced yet. This comes shortly after the Delhi government issued a yellow alert.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Kapoor's last film was the monstrous hit, Kabir Singh (2019). So, this makes 2021 the second year when no film of his gets released, in cinema halls or on OTT platforms. Naturally, his fans were waiting eagerly for Jersey, but COVID-19 played the spoilsport. But it's a good thing that makers have decided to be careful and wait for the situation to become normal.

Information Makers have also issued a statement in this light

Issuing a statement, makers said, "In view of the current circumstances and new COVID-19 guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey." "We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy...wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!"

Information 'Jersey' will not be an OTT outing, clarifies Taran Adarsh

As soon as the news became public, rumors floated Jersey might hit a digital medium. But trade analyst Taran Adarsh rubbished the same. Reports said the Delhi government issuing a yellow alert and ordering shutdown of cinemas and multiplexes is the main reason behind this.

Observation Shockingly bad performance of '83' another reason behind this move?

Some reports pointed out that the shockingly bad performance of Ranveer Singh's 83 might also be another reason. At the end of day four, all versions of the cricket drama managed to collect just Rs. 54.29 crore from the halls in India. Probably that's why makers of the Kabir Khan-directorial did not want to lose their share of screens to any new movie.

Calender What about the big-budgeters that are hitting cinemas next month?

Given the situation, will the other big releases get postponed, too? On January 7, 2022, RRR, touted to be India's most expensive film, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn, is getting ready for release. Then, we have Radhe Shyam poised for a January 14 outing, Ajith's Valimai on January 13, and Prithviraj that comes on January 21. What will happen to them?