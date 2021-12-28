India Delhi issues yellow alert: What's allowed and what's not?

Published on Dec 28, 2021

Delhi recorded its highest daily COVID-19 case count in over 6 months yesterday.

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a yellow alert in the city in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Under this, various restrictions will be imposed across the national capital with immediate effect, the city government said. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held a meeting with top officials to review the coronavirus situation.

Context Why does this story matter?

The restrictions in Delhi come a day after the city recorded 331 new COVID-19 infections, its biggest single-day surge in over six months. A yellow alert has been sounded as the daily positivity rate breached 0.5% mark for two straight days. There are also concerns over the fast spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus—the most heavily mutated version of the deadly virus.