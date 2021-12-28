India PM Modi takes ride on Kanpur Metro after section launch

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 02:02 pm

PM Modi took a 10-minute metro ride in Kanpur, UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a ride of the Kanpur Metro after launching the first completed section of the project. The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Mnister Hardeep Singh Puri during the journey. The ride was from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. The new section is expected to open in January 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kanpur Metro is touted to become the fastest built metro project in the country and aimed at combating traffic issues in the city. The inauguration has come just weeks ahead of the UP Assembly elections. In recent weeks, the PM has attended several inauguration events and other rallies in UP. Just days ago, he had laid the foundation stone of the ambitious Ganga Expressway.

Details PM Modi's 10-minute metro ride

The completed section spans nine kilometers and goes from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel. PM Modi's metro ride lasted a little over 10 minutes. "Onboard the state of the art Kanpur metro. Heading to the programme where key development works will be launched (sic)," the PM wrote on Twitter. He also launched the Bina-Panki pipeline project in the city.

Project Rs. 11,000 crore Kanpur Metro project

Kanpur Metro is a 32-kilometer project which will be built at a cost of over Rs. 11,000 crore. The construction was started on November 15, 2019, and a trial run of the first stretch took place on November 10 this year. "Improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the prime minister," according to a statement from the PMO.

Quote 'A day of double happiness'

PM Modi also addressed the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur. "Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting a metro rail facility and on the other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT-Kanpur."

Other details UP polls due early next year

Earlier this month, PM Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in UP's Varanasi. Before that, he inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway and laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport in Jewar. UP will likely go to polls in February-March 2022 and PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to return for a second straight term.