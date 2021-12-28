India COVID-19: India reports 6K+ cases; adds 75 new Omicron cases

India's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020.

India on Tuesday reported over 6,300 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of over 75,000. Active cases now account for just 0.22% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate was recorded at 98.40%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.61%. It has been under 2% for the last 85 days.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Tuesday reported slightly fewer COVID-19 cases than the day before. However, India's Omicron tally is rising at an alarming rate. It currently stands at 653. Kerala—the state reporting most new cases—is witnessing a gradual decline in its number of daily COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday approved two new vaccines and one anti-viral COVID-19 drug.

Statistics Over 6K patients discharged

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,47,99,691 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday morning. The death toll reached 4,80,290. With 6,450 fresh discharges, India's recoveries stand at 3,42,43,945. In the past 24 hours, 6,358 new cases and 293 fresh fatalities were reported. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.64%. It has remained under 1% the last 44 days.

Trend India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States Kerala, Maharashtra add most new cases

Maharashtra reported 1,426 new COVID-19 cases along with 776 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 1,636 new cases and 2,864 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 289 new cases and 254 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 606 new cases and 663 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 54 new cases and 121 recoveries.

Vaccination Over 142 crore vaccine doses administered

Till 1:30 pm on Tuesday, India had administered over 142.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, nearly 58.6 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 84 crore people have received at least one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 31.3 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses till 1:30 pm, including over 24.4 lakh second doses and nearly 7 lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Omicron India's Omicron tally reached 653

Meanwhile, India's tally of Omicron cases has reached 653, with cases detected in 21 states and union territories. Maharashtra and Delhi topped the list of worst-hit states with 167 and 165 cases, respectively. The other worst-affected regions include Kerala (57 Omicron cases), followed by Telangana (55), Gujarat (49), Rajasthan (46), Tamil Nadu (34). A total of 186 patients infected with Omicron have been discharged.

Recent news India approves 2 new vaccines and Merck COVID-19 pill

The Centre on Tuesday approved two new vaccines—Corbevax and Covovax—to boost the fight against COVID-19. It has also approved Merck's anti-viral drug molnupiravir for emergency use. Notably, Corbevax is India's first homegrown "RBD (receptor-binding domain) protein sub-unit vaccine" developed by the Hyderabad-based firm Biological E. Covovax—a nanoparticle vaccine—will be developed by the Serum Institute of India.