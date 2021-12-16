Sports Pakistan vs West Indies: ODI series postponed to June 2022

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, which was due to begin on Saturday, has been postponed to June 2022. A joint statement by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the development after a series of COVID-19 positive cases had put the remaining tour in jeopardy. Five members of the touring party tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The remaining matches in the tour hung in balance after the recent wave of COVID-19 positive cases marred the WI camp. Notably, the total number of positive cases rose to nine on Thursday. Earlier this month, three players of the touring party, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, and Kyle Mayers, had returned positive results upon arrival in Pakistan. They were ruled out of the series.

Statement The official statement from CWI and PCB

"Taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," the joint statement read. "This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches."

Members Five members of WI's touring party tested COVID-19 positive

On Thursday, five more members of West Indies' touring party tested positive for COVID-19. The members include players Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and team physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh. CWI confirmed that all three players who tested positive will be unavailable for the remaining games. Further, all five members were placed into a 10-day quarantine.