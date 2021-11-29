Journalist Vinod Dua in ICU; daughter says condition 'beyond critical'

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 07:41 pm

Mallika Dua refutes rumors about her father Vinod Dua's death.

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital, reports said on Monday. His daughter, actor-comedian Mallika Dua, said in a statement his condition is "beyond critical." Vinod was hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus earlier this year and has since been in and out of hospitals. Here are more details on this.

Statement

'He deserves no pain'

"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April," Mallika shared on social media. "He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," she added.

Quote

Mallika refutes death rumors

Mallika also refuted social media rumors about her father's death. "He is in the ICU. Fighting still," she said. "Whatever be the outcome, let him have his dignity. Do not believe/spread misinformation please. I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter."

Details

Vinod, his wife were hospitalized in May

Vinod and his wife, radiologist Padmavati Dua, had contracted COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital in Gurugram in May when India was battling its deadly second wave of the pandemic. While Vinod was discharged on June 7, his wife passed away a few days later. Vinod and Padmavati's elder daughter is Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.

Work

Vinod has worked with 'Doordarshan', 'NDTV'

Vinod, 67, is a renowned name in Indian broadcast journalism. During his career spanning decades, he has worked with several news channels including the state-run Doordarshan, NDTV India, and Sahara TV. In 1996, he had received the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. He was conferred the Padma Shri for Journalism in 2008 by the Indian government.