Coronavirus: India reports 12K+ new cases; active cases rise slightly

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 01:31 pm

India's recovery rate in the COVID-19 outbreak stood at 98.23%.

India on Friday reported over 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a daily test positivity rate of 1.9%. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.25%. The figure has been under 2% for the last 42 days. Active cases rose slightly with fewer recoveries over the past day. However, they account for just 0.43% of the total cases. The recovery rate stood at 98.23%.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Friday marks the first day in several weeks that active cases have risen in India. The rise may be attributed to the outbreak in Kerala, which has been leading India's outbreak. Kerala accounts for half of all nationwide active cases. Experts have cautioned that COVID-19 cases may see a spike due to greater social mixing during the ongoing festive season.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.43 crore; nearly 4.6 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3,43,33,754 COVID-19 cases till Thursday morning. The death toll has reached 4,59,873. So far, 3,37,24,959 patients have recovered, while 1,48,922 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 12,729 new infections, 12,165 more discharges, and 221 fresh fatalities. So far, 1,07,70,46,116 vaccine doses have been administered.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

59% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 1,141 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,613 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 7,545 new cases and 5,936 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 261 new cases and 296 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 945 new cases and 1,047 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 301 new cases and 367 recoveries.

Drug

UK clears oral COVID-19 drug

The United Kingdom has granted conditional approval to an antiviral drug as a treatment for COVID-19. The drug is known as a molnupiravir and will be branded as Lagevrio in Britain. It is the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 to be approved. The manufacturers are currently seeking regulatory approval of molnupiravir across different countries.

COVAXIN

WHO clears air on COVAXIN EUL 'delay'

The World Health Organization has issued a statement amid concerns of a delayed grant of Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN. The COVAXIN process unfolded similarly to other vaccines, WHO's Director of Communications Gabby Stern clarified. Stern said COVAXIN took less time compared to other vaccines, some of which took over three months.