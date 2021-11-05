Kerala: Breakthrough infections account for most COVID-19 cases

In Kerala, 58% of recent breakthrough cases involved patients who had received one vaccine dose (23%) or both (35%).

Most COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala over the past two weeks involved breakthrough infections, official data showed. Of the 1.19 lakh cases reported between October 19 to November 2, nearly 68,000 cases or 58% involved cases where the patient had received one vaccine dose (23%) or both (35%). Notably, little over 1 lakh people among them were eligible for vaccination.

Why does this story matter?

Kerala has been leading India's COVID-19 outbreak for several months. The state accounts for over 50% of the nationwide active cases and comprised 60% of the daily cases on reported Friday. A high number of breakthrough cases was expected and proved that vaccinations prevent severe infections and deaths, Kerala Health Minister Veena George highlighted.

52% eligible adults fully vaccinated

Breakthrough cases were anticipated as Kerala gets its immunity mainly from vaccinations rather than prior infections, George said, citing the recent seroprevalence survey. She said 95% of the eligible population has received at least one dose, while 52% has been fully vaccinated. Deaths of fully vaccinated persons were "very rare" and only occurred among people who were aged or had severe comorbidities.

'Vaccines caused people to violate guidelines'

Healthcare workers regularly get infected these days, officials said. One official told The Indian Express that COVID-19 vaccinations have created a false sense of confidence in people. This causes them to violate preventive guidelines.

'Large outbreaks lower breakthrough cases'

The data on breakthrough infections is reason to suspect whether vaccine-induced immunity is diminishing, said Dr. TS Aneesh, a member of the state's expert COVID-19 committee. Dr. Aneesh said health workers have better access to testing. They are most fully vaccinated, which may drive up the number of breakthrough cases. Breakthrough cases were low in regions where natural infections were high, Dr. Aneesh added.

'Vaccines' purpose not to prevent infection'

Public health expert Dr. NM Arun said the purpose of vaccines was to reduce the severity of the disease and bring down hospitalizations. The purpose was not to get "insulated from infection," he added.

How bad is Kerala's outbreak?

Kerala reported 7,545 new COVID-19 cases along with 55 more deaths, and 5,936 fresh recoveries on Thursday (the latest available update). Eighty-one other fatalities were declared COVID-19 deaths. The death toll is 32,734. The total cases amount to 49,95,255, including 74,552 active cases. Kerala amounts to 50% of India's total active cases, which are currently at 1,48,922.