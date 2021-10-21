Coronavirus: India reports 18K+ new cases; vaccinations cross 1 billion

Active COVID-19 cases in India now account for 0.52% of the total cases.

India on Thursday reported over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases with an active caseload of 1.78 lakh. Notably, active cases account for 0.52% of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020. Correspondingly, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.15%, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of vaccine doses administered crossed the one billion milestone on Thursday.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

India reported a slight increase in daily infections compared to the past week, reporting over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases. The spike can largely be attributed to Kerala, which recorded an upsurge in cases. India also administered a whopping 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the achievement by praising healthcare workers, science, and the collective spirit of India.

Statistics

India's total tally crosses 3.41 crore; over 4.5 lakh dead

According to Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 3.41 crore COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,52,811. With 17,561 fresh recoveries, India's total recoveries stood at 3.34 crore. In the past 24 hours alone, the nation recorded 18,454 new COVID-19 cases and 160 fresh fatalities. The weekly positivity rate remained under 3%, at 1.34%.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Kerala contributes majority of new cases

Maharashtra reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,879 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 11,150 new cases and 8,592 discharges. The third worst-hit Karnataka added 462 new cases and 479 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,170 new cases and 1,418 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 523 new cases and 608 recoveries.

Vaccination

India crossed 1 billion vaccine doses

India's COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the 100 crore mark Thursday morning. Thus far, India's 21% population has been fully vaccinated. Till 6 pm on Thursday, India administered 73.5 lakh doses, including over 39.8 lakh people who were administered their second doses, and over 34.7 lakh first doses. Among the states, Uttar Pradesh tops the chart in vaccination coverage followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

Modi

Modi says 'India scripted history'

PM Modi hailed Indian sciences, enterprises, and citizens for achieving the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. "India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians," he tweeted. "Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat," he added.