After Taliban announces Cabinet, Afghan embassy in Delhi says 'illegitimate'

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 06:42 pm

In a statement on behalf of Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry, the Afghan embassy in New Delhi opposed the Taliban regime.

A day after the Taliban announced its Cabinet, Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday dismissed the "so-called Cabinet" as "illegitimate and unjustifiable." The embassy issued the statement on behalf of the Afghan Foreign Ministry. The Afghanistan government—headed by President Ashraf Ghani—stands overthrown since the Taliban took over the Presidential Palace in Kabul along with several key cities last month. Here are more details.

Statement

Afghanistan condemns Cabinet announcement by Taliban

The statement read, "The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which emanates from the free will of the people and epitomizes the vision and aspirations of millions of citizens who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of sovereignty, democracy, freedom, and independence of their country, condemned the announcement by the Taliban." The decision is against the "will of the absolute majority" of Afghanistan, it added.

Statement

'Taliban's announcement goes against international agreements'

The Taliban's decision also goes against international agreements, relevant United Nations Security Council, and United Nations Human Rights Council resolutions, and undermines the national interests of Afghanistan, including security, stability, unity, and prosperity of the country and its people, the statement added. The Cabinet announcement will "undermine the prospect of a comprehensive and lasting peace in the country," it added.

Cabinet

Taliban names Mullah Hasan as acting PM

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund—the chief of the Taliban's decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura'—will be the acting Afghanistan Prime Minister. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be his deputy, Mujahid announced, along with the names of the other Cabinet members. Reportedly, at least 17 of the 33 members are on the United Nations terror list.

India

What is India's stand on the Taliban issue?

Meanwhile, India is yet to take a stand on the Taliban issue. The government has adopted a "wait and watch" policy. India's stand is key as it's a non-permanent member of the UNSC and is leading the council's sanctions committee. Last month, India's Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, also met a representative of the Taliban in Doha—the first diplomatic contact since the Afghanistan takeover.

Recent news

Taliban faces protests in Kabul; 2 journalists reportedly thrashed

Further, the Taliban shut down internet services in several parts of Kabul after the city witnessed protests. The protests had begun with women opposing the Taliban regime, demanding equal rights. As the protests continued, others joined in, and on Tuesday, anti-Pakistan slogans were also raised. Reportedly, two Afghanistan journalists were allegedly detained and thrashed while covering the women's protest, according to Human Rights Watch.