Afghanistan: Women throw babies over fence to 'safety' fearing Taliban

The Taliban seized Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on Sunday, causing panic among civilians.

Amid desperate attempts by Afghans to flee the country as the Taliban takes charge, women have reportedly been throwing their babies over barbed fences, asking troops to catch them and take them to safety. The Taliban seized Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on Sunday, causing panic among civilians. Thousands of Afghans have been attempting to flee the country, even clinging to flights as they take off.

Details

'Some babies got caught in the wire'

Narrating horrific scenes at the Kabul International airport, a British soldier told Sky News, "It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking the soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire." A video from the airport showed a woman crying to the troops, "Help us, the Taliban are coming."

Report

Soldiers haunted by cries of Afghans: Report

At the Kabul airport, civilians and foreign troops have been separated by a barbed wire. Soldiers at the airport told the publication that they are being haunted by the cries of Afghans, pleading for help across the wires. A British officer said he is worried about his troops as they are crying at night after seeing women throwing their children over the barbed wires.

Information

Former interpreter for Australian Army shot at

Reports also said that a former interpreter for the Australian Army was shot in the leg on Wednesday by a Taliban gunman while he was trying to board Australia's military evacuation flight.

Chaos

Chaos at Kabul airport as Taliban seized power

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, chaotic scenes have unfolded at the Kabul airport. At least 12 people have reportedly died at the airport as Afghans flee the Taliban's rule. In a horrific video from the Kabul airport, two people were seen falling from a plane that was mid-air. A separate video showed desperate Afghans clinging to a plane as it took off.

Recent news

Taliban killed woman for not wearing burqa

On Tuesday, the Taliban had reportedly killed a woman in the Takhar province for being in public without a burqa. Women are also being thrashed in public in several cities, including Kabul, reports stated. Women and children fleeing the country are reportedly being threatened with sharp objects. The Taliban has also imposed strict restrictions on women's movements despite earlier promising to honor women's rights.

Development

What is happening in Afghanistan?

On Sunday, the Taliban seized Afghanistan following the fall of the capital city, Kabul. As Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, the Taliban is now trying to negotiate with other Afghan politicians to form an "inclusive government." The Taliban's military victory came after the United States withdrew troops from the country to end its two-decade-long 'War on Terror'.