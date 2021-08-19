Taliban kills woman over burqa after promising to honor rights

A woman in Afghanistan's Takhar was shot dead for not wearing a burqa.

On the day the Taliban promised to uphold women's rights, a woman was reportedly killed by the group in Afghanistan's Takhar province. The woman was reportedly shot dead for being in public without a burqa, according to the New York Post. Her body was lying in a pool of blood and her family members were crying near it, the report stated.

Terror

Taliban's reign of terror spreading across Afghanistan

While the Taliban has promised to change the way of its governance from the 1990s, ground reports show a different reality. Women are reportedly being thrashed in public in several cities, including Kabul. The Taliban is also targeting former government officials. Visuals from Kabul airport also show Taliban terrorists using sharp objects to beat women and children fleeing from the country.

Taliban

Taliban promised to honor 'women's rights'

The Taliban has said that it would honor women's rights, despite reports of threats and violence against women. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday women will be expected to wear the hijab, but not the burqa. Women and girls will be allowed to return to school and work, Mujahid said. A Taliban spokesperson also granted a television interview to a female anchor.

Recent news

Taliban demanded Afghan women to marry terrorists: Report

Meanwhile, a day before the Taliban captured Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, reports emerged that Taliban commanders were forcing Afghan women to marry terrorists in newly conquered areas. The Taliban has reportedly imposed strict restrictions on women's movement, allowing them to venture out only with their male relatives. The Taliban has also made it compulsory to wear all-enveloping burqa for women, The Wall Street Journal reported.

UN

UN had warned of human rights violations in Afghanistan

Earlier this month, as the Taliban gained ground in Afghanistan, the United Nations had warned that it had been receiving deeply disturbing reports of human rights abuses from Afghanistan. "Hampering a woman's ability to leave home without a male escort also inevitably leads to a cascade of other violations of the woman," stated Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Chaos

As Taliban seizes control, Afghans flee Afghanistan

As the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan, chaotic scenes unfolded at Kabul International airport. At least 10 people reportedly died in the chaos as Afghans rushed to the airport to flee the Taliban's rule. In a horrific video from Kabul's airport, two people were seen falling from a plane that was mid-air. Desperate Afghans were seen clinging to the plane as it took off.

Background

What is happening in Afghanistan?

Wednesday marks the fourth day since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. On Sunday, the Taliban captured the capital Kabul after taking over several key cities in a matter of days. Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also fled the country on Sunday. The Taliban's military victory came after the United States withdrew troops from the country to end its two-decade-long 'War on Terror'.