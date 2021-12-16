Sports Pakistan vs West Indies: Hope, Hosein, Greaves test COVID-19 positive

Pakistan vs West Indies: Hope, Hosein, Greaves test COVID-19 positive

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 01:47 pm

Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves have tested positive for COVID-19

West Indies' ongoing tour of Pakistan hangs in balance after five more members of the touring party after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The five members include players Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves, assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh. The likes of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, and Kyle Mayers were earlier ruled out after testing COVID-19 positive.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The recent wave of COVID-19 positive cases have put WI's tour of Pakistan in jeopardy. Earlier this month, three players of the touring party had returned positive results upon arrival in Pakistan. Although the players were without major symptoms, they were ruled out of the Pakistan series. It remains to be seen if the tour goes ahead, with more WI players contracting the virus.

Details A look at the key details

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that all three players who tested positive will be unavailable for the remaining games, one T20I and three ODIs. Further, all five members will undergo a 10-day quarantine. They can only join the main group after they return negative tests. Earlier, Cottrell, Chase, Mayers, and a non-coaching member of the team management had tested COVID-19 positive.

Statement The official statement from CWI

"All three players will therefore miss the upcoming matches and all five individuals will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad and are now under the care and supervision provided by the medical officials. They will remain in isolation for ten (10) days or until they return negative PCR test results," a Cricket West Indies release stated.

Tour What about the tour?

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, CWI and PCB officials will determine if the tour can continue only after all remaining members of the touring party have been re-tested for COVID-19. At the moment, Pakistan lead the three-match T20I series 2-0. After the final T20I, the two teams are due to compete in the three-match ODI series (December 18, 20, and 22).

Players West Indies are short of six players

West Indies now have only 14 players left in the arsenal. Earlier, a finger injury had ruled top-order batter, Devon Thomas, out of the T20I series. Among specialist batters, only Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, and Darren Bravo are available. West Indies are already without their marquee players, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, and Evin Lewis.