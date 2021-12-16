Sports Premier League, Arsenal beat West Ham 2-0: Records broken

Arsenal have moved into the top four in the Premier League table

Arsenal have moved into the top four of the Premier League 2021-22 table by beating 10-man West Ham United 2-0. They leapfrogged the Hammers and Manchester United, whose match against Brentford was postponed due to coronavirus hitting the camp. Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe scored for Arsenal in the second half to earn a crucial win for Mikel Arteta's side.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Arsenal are very much in the race for a top-four finish this season. This was their second successive win after two losses. Seeing youngsters come in and step up will please Arteta a lot. This was an intense match and Arsenal handled things well. They were the better side and got rewarded for showing character. Ahead of the festive period, this win is massive.

ARSWHU How did the match pan out?

After a goalless first half at the Emirates, Martinelli scored the opening goal early in the second half before substitute Smith Rowe confirmed victory late on. Alexandre Lacazette also had a penalty saved by goal-keeper Lukasz Fabianski in the second half. Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a second booking and conceded the penalty after having been adjudged to have fouled Lacazette.

Standings Arsenal rise to fourth

Arsenal have played 17 matches this season in the PL. They have nine wins, two draws, and six defeats. The Gunners have netted 23 goals. Arsenal have shown prowess at home and are joint-top in terms of points alongside Man City (22 points from nine games). Meanwhile, the Hammers are now fifth, having suffered their fifth loss of the season. They have 28 points.

Do you know? Moyes' poor run against Arsenal continues

As per Opta, West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 18 attempts (D4 L14), extending the record for the most times a manager has played away at a single club without ever winning in the tournament.

Youngsters Arsenal's youngsters keep shining

As per Opta, 10 of Arsenal's 23 Premier League goals this season have been scored by players aged 21 or younger (Smith-Rowe x6, Martinelli x2, Saka x2). This is the most U21 goals for any team in the competition this campaign. Martinelli scored his seventh PL goal. The only Brazilian with more goals in the competition before their 21st birthday is Gabriel Jesus (16)

Information Penalty woes for Arsenal

As per Opta, the Gunners have failed to convert three consecutive penalties in the Premier League for the first time since August 1992, when they failed to score with each of their first five penalties in the competition.