Erling Haaland becomes youngest to 50 Bundesliga goals: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 28, 2021, 01:29 pm

Erling Halaand returned from injury and scored for Dortmund

Erling Haaland made a return from injury to mark his presence for Borussia Dortmund in gameweek 13 of the Bundesliga 2021-22 season. Dortmund overcame Wolfsburg 3-1 to stay a point below Bayern Munich at second. Wout Weghorst gave Wolfsburg the lead before Dortmund made a comeback with goals from Emre Can, Donyell Malen, and Haaland. Meanwhile, Haaland scripted a unique Bundesliga record.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Haaland is a rising star in football and his presence has been a big lift for Bundesliga as a whole. Since joining Dortmund, Haaland has continued to rack up the goals. He has been a sensation in the Bundesliga, being the next best player after Bayern's Robert Lewandowski. Haaland deserves all the plaudits for the kind of impact he has made at this age.

Feats

Haaland is the fastest and youngest to 50 Bundesliga goals

Dortmund's Haaland scored his 50th goal in the Bundesliga. As per Opta, Haaland is the youngest to 50 Bundesliga goals at 21 years, 4 months, and 6 days. Haaland appeared in his 50th Bundesliga match and is the fastest to the landmark of 50 goals. The star striker has 71 goals for Dortmund in 70 matches. He has 14 goals this season across competitions.

Do you know?

Dortmund script this away record

Dortmund have won seven Bundesliga away matches at VfL Wolfsburg in a row. As per Opta, is now their longest ever winning run on the road against a single opponent in the competition.

Bayern

Bayern Munich slam these records

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 to occupy the top place. Leroy Sane's effort from outside the box helped Bayern break a 44-year-old record. They have racked up 102 Bundesliga goals in 2021, beating Cologne's record of 101 in 1977. As per Opta, Bayern also became the first club in Bundesliga history to start five Frenchmen in a single match.

Table

Bayern and Dortmund separated by a point

Bayern have claimed 31 points from 13 matches. They have won 10, drawn one, and lost two. The Bavarians have scored 42 goals and conceded 13. Meanwhile, Dortmund sealed their 10th league win (W10 D0 L3). They have 30 points, scoring 33 and conceding 19. Wolfsburg are seventh at the moment, suffering their fifth loss. Meanwhile, Arminia are second from bottom.