Presenting the best Liverpool vs Arsenal matches in the Premier League

Liverpool host Arsenal in a crunch Premier League match on November 20 after the international break. Liverpool are placed fourth with 22 points from 11 PL games this season. Meanwhile, fifth-placed Arsenal have collected 20 points. Liverpool saw their unbeaten run come to an end in gameweek 10, whereas, Arsenal are enjoying a good spell of form. One expects a cracking contest at Anfield.

Liverpool saw their 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end last Sunday. At Anfield, Liverpool are expected to push hard against an in-form Arsenal. Despite Liverpool's dominance of late, Arsenal can change the direction. The two sides have played some brilliant matches in the Premier League over the years, filled with goals and late drama. Therefore, we highlight the best matches.

2008-09

Liverpool hold Arsenal 4-4 in a classic at Anfield

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a 4-4 draw in the 2008-09 season. A sleek play by Arsenal saw Andrey Arshavin score the opener (39th minute). Fernando Torres' brilliant header saw Liverpool equalize after half-time. Liverpool went ahead before Arshavin scored with a thumping strike. Things happened quickly as Arshavin and Torres made it 3-3. In injury time, Arshavin scored a fourth before Benayoun leveled.

2005-06

Luis Garcia the difference in this narrow 1-0 win

In the 2005-06 season, Liverpool dominated the show at Anfield against the Gunners but were unable to find the back of the net. Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann had thwarted the Reds. He saved Steven Gerrard's penalty in the first half. However, Lehmann was breached in the 86th minute when substitute Luis Garcia tapped in the ball following a superb shot by Dietmar Hamann.

2003-04

Henry hat-trick floors Liverpool at Highbury

This match was at Highbury but deserves a mention solely because of Thierry Henry's brilliance. Arsenal, who were in the invincibles in the Premier League that season, saw Liverpool go ahead after an early goal by Sami Hyypia. Henry pulled one back before Michael Owen restored Liverpool's lead. Arsenal scored twice in a minute before Henry completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute.

2018-19

A dazzling 5-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield

Liverpool went behind in the 11th minute at home after Ainsley Maitland-Niles handed Arsenal a shock lead. However, Liverpool responded strongly, scoring four times before half-time. Roberto Firmino was instrumental for the Reds and completed his hat-trick in the second half. This was a one-sided affair as the Reds brought back memories of their 5-1 win against Arsenal in the 2013-14 season at Anfield.