Last updated on Jan 30, 2021, 11:37 am

Arsenal host Manchester United in gameweek 21 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. After going through a lean patch, Arsenal have found their way and are enjoying a strong run of form. Manchester United saw their 13-game unbeaten run come to an end after a shocking 2-1 loss against bottom-placed Sheffield United. Ahead of a crunch battle, we look at the statistical preview.

Form A look at the form guide of both sides

Arsenal are unbeaten in six games, winning five and drawing one. They have accumulated 16 points to climb up the ladder. The Gunners have scored 14 goals in this phase and conceded just two. Meanwhile, United have registered four wins, one draw, and one loss. They have collected 13 points and have slipped to second. United have scored seven goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head Arsenal vs Man United: Head-to-head facts

Arsenal are unbeaten in the past four league meetings with United, winning three, drawing one, and keeping three clean sheets. They had beaten United 1-0 at Old Trafford this season. Manchester United could lose three consecutive top-flight away games against the Gunners for the first time since 1991. These two teams have met 57 times in the EPL (United 24, Arsenal 16, Draw 17).

Arsenal Notable stats of Arsenal

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in three successive home games in all competitions. Mikel Arteta is looking to become the first Arsenal manager to win his first three league matches against Man United. Talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in four of his past five appearances against Manchester United. Willian could make his 250th Premier League appearance.

Man United Notable stats of Manchester United