In a major development, India's premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy won't be held in the truncated 2020/21 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to conduct the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy and the senior women's One-Day tournament in its place. In a letter to state associations on Friday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah highlighted the same. Here is more.

In the letter, Shah wrote, "It's important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we're going to conduct the Senior Women's One day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19." "This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21."

It is understood that Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place in six designated bio bubbles next month. The venues will be finalized next week, while the teams will enter the bio-bubble in the first week of February. Notably, the tournament is expected to run for a month. This leaves less time for planning as the IPL could start by the end of March.

The BCCI had consulted the state cricket associations about the format of domestic tournaments for the season. It has been learned that a majority of them were in favor of the 50-over format over the four-day Ranji Trophy. However, the BCCI has decided to compensate domestic players for the match fees they usually earn during the Ranji Trophy, nearly Rs. 45,000 a day.

It is interesting to note that Ranji Trophy won't be held for the first time since its inception in 1934/35. The inaugural edition was won by Bombay (Mumbai), who beat Northern India in the final. Meanwhile, Saurashtra were crowned champions in the last season (2019/20).

In the letter, Shah further thanked the members for the constant support. "The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remain untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category," he added.

