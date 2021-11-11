The major records held by Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has netted 317 goals for Bayern in just 347 appearances

The manner in which Robert Lewandowski has dominated the proceedings over the last few seasons, it is safe to say that the Polish international is the best forward right now. The 33-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to rack up the goals. Lewandowski has played a huge role in Bayern Munich's success. We decode the records held by Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is doing what Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo did for more than a decade - scoring goals and dominating the scenes. Over the last two seasons, Lewandowski was the highest scorer in Europe. This season too, Lewandowski tops the show. He has backed his numbers by winning major trophies and smashing records one after the other.

Second-highest scorer for Bayern

Prior his move to Bayern in 2014, Lewandowski represented Borussia Dortmund. He netted 103 goals for Dortmund in 187 matches. At Bayern, the veteran striker has netted 317 goals in 346 matches in all competitions. Notably, Lewandowski is the second-highest scorer for Bayern and is only behind the late Gerd Muller (523). He is only the second player with 300-plus goals for the Bavarians.

Lewandowski holds these records for Bayern

Lewandowski has netted 216 Bundesliga goals for Bayern (230 games). He is their second-highest scorer after Muller, who had amassed 365 goals. Lewandowski, is Bayern's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 64 goals. He is the top scorer for Bayern in the DFL Supercup (6) and FIFA Club World Cup (2). He is also the third-highest scorer in the DFB Pokal (29).

A consistent force for Bayern

Lewandowski has scored 23 goals this season and is set to script another record. He is set to achieve a figure of 25-plus goals for Bayern in eight successive seasons. He has scored 40-plus goals for them in the last six seasons. He has now netted 20-plus goals in 11 successive seasons, including Dortmund (thrice).

Quickest to 80 Champions League goals

Lewandowski is the quickest to 80 Champions League goals in the history of the competition (100 matches). He bettered the tally of Lionel Messi (102). Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the landmark in 116 matches. Lewandowski is the third player to surpass 80-plus Champions League goals (81) after Ronaldo (139) and Messi (123). Besides his 64 UCL goals for Bayern, Lewandowski scored 17 for Dortmund.

A special UCL record

Notable records scripted by Lewandowski in the Bundesliga

Lewandowski has 15 hat-tricks in the Bundesliga. This is the second-best tally after Muller's 32. Notably, Lewandowski has scored four league hat-tricks in the 2021 calendar year. Lewandowski has the second-highest number of top-scorer awards in the Bundesliga (6). He is only behind Muller (7). Lewandowski, who is vying to win a fifth successive award, has the best returns in a single campaign (41).

Lewandowski has ruled 2021