Steven Gerrard appointed manager of Aston Villa: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 11, 2021, 05:11 pm

Premier League side Aston Villa appointed Steven Gerrard as their manager on Thursday. The former Liverpool captain replaces Dean Smith, who was sacked after the club suffered five consecutive defeats. Gerrard, who has joined Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal, earlier worked with Scottish Premiership side Rangers for three years. He helped them win their first league title in 10 years, last season.

Statement

Immensely proud to become head coach of Aston Villa: Gerrard

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach," said Gerrard. "In my conversations with [co-owners] Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims."

Rangers

Gerrard guided Rangers to glory

It is understood that Aston Villa paid £4.5m in compensation to Rangers. Rangers had named Gerrard their manager in 2018. In that season, the Rangers claimed their first win over Celtic since 2012. They fared well throughout the season. Rangers also finished second in the 2019/20 season. In the following season, Gerrard lifted his first trophy as manager, as Rangers won the league title.

Achievements

Gerrard helped Rangers win a record 55th Scottish Premiership title

Gerrard helped Rangers clinch their 55th Scottish Premiership title. They finished the season 25 points clear of Celtic, who were the champions of the 2019/20 season. Notably, Rangers were unbeaten throughout the season. They won a total of 32 and drew six games (102 points). Rangers also won back-to-back Old Firm derbies (match between them and Celtic).