Sri Lanka win eighth successive ODI series at home: Stats 

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 99 runs in the 3rd and final ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The hosts successfully defended 285 after bowling out Bangladesh for 186. Their win was powered by a 124-run knock from Kusal Mendis . He added a century stand with Charith Asalanka (58). SL, who sealed the three-match series 2-1, have been phenomenal in home ODIs.

Century Kusal powers SL from 69/2 Electing to bat, SL suffered an early blow in the form of Nishan Madushka. Pathum Nissanka (35) and Kusal took SL toward 100 thereafter. However, Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis departed within six overs. Kusal found support from skipper Asalanka, as the duo propelled SL past 200. The former completed a 95-ball ton. He smashed 124 off 114 balls with the help of 18 fours.

Stats Sixth ODI ton for Kusal Kusal completed his sixth century in ODI cricket. Two of his tons have come against Bangladesh. In 146 ODIs, Kusal raced past 4,600 runs at an average of around 35. His tally also includes 34 half-centuries. Notably, five of Kusal's six ODI tons have come at home. The Lankan batter has recorded 3 fifty-plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

Asalanka Asalanka gets past 2,500 ODI runs While Kusal powered SL with a ton, Asalanka slammed a solid half-century. The duo added a 124-run stand. Asalanka was eventually dismissed by Taskin Ahmed in the 41st over. He slammed 58 off 68 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours. Playing his 76th ODI, Asalanka raced past 2,500 runs. He has an average of 43.86 in the format, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Information A concerted bowling effort from SL Asitha Fernando was the pick of SL's bowlers as he took three wickets for 33 runs in seven overs. Dushmantha Chameera also scalped three wickets. Spinners Dunith Wellalage and Wanindu Hasaranga snapped up two wickets each.

Hridoy Rescuing knock from Towhid Hridoy Towhid Hridoy played a rescuing knock after Bangladesh were down to 20/2. They lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Hridoy led Bangladesh's fightback and added 42 runs with Parvez Hossain Emon. However, the tourists lost three more wickets before the 130-run mark. Hridoy got Bangladesh past 150 before falling to Dushmantha Chameera. He scored a 78-ball 51 (3 fours and 1 six).