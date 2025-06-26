Dinesh Chandimal sets records with sixth Test fifty against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka top-order batter Dinesh Chandimal missed his ton in the ongoing 2nd Test against Bangladesh. He scored a fine 93 off 153 balls in his first innings of the Colombo Test. He powered the Lankans on Day 2 by sharing a 194-run stand for the second wicket with centurion Pathum Nissanka . Notably, Chandimal completed his sixth half-century against Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Knock A look at Chandimal's knock Electing to bat first, Bangladesh scored 247 in their first innings. In response, the Lankans lost their first wicket after Nissanka and Lahiru Udara added 88 runs. Using all his experience, Chandimal didn't let the momentum swing away from SL. His 194-run stand with Nissanka put SL in the driving seat. Chandimal, who dealt with Nahid Rana's searing bouncers, was dismissed by Nayeem Hasan.

Stats His 11th fifty-plus score against Bangladesh As per ESPNcricinfo, Chandimal registered his 11th fifty-plus score against Bangladesh in Test cricket. Notably, five of those scores were converted into a ton. In 14 Tests against Bangladesh, the Lankan batter has racked up 1,159 runs at an average of 64.38. No other side has conceded more than 1,000 runs against Chandimal in the format. Chandimal owns 988 Test runs against Pakistan.

Information His overall Test stats Overall, Chandimal slammed his 34th half-century in Test cricket. He also owns 16 tons. In 90 Tests, he has scored 6,361 runs at an average of 43.56. Notably, Chandimal is one of only seven SL players with 6,000-plus Test runs.