What's the story

Former Sri Lankan and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Sachithra Senanayake has been charged with match-fixing by the Hambantota High Court.

The charge stems from an incident during the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

This is the first time a national-level cricketer has been indicted under Sri Lanka's new anti-corruption law.

The Attorney General's Department confirmed this historic indictment.