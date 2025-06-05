Which batter owns most fours in IPL history?
What's the story
Virat Kohli scripted multiple records as Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed the 2025 Indian Premier League title.
The Royal Challengers won their maiden IPL honor after beating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
RCB successfully defended 190, with Kohli scoring a 35-ball 43.
With this, Kohli became the batter with most fours in IPL history.
Here's the list.
#1
Virat Kohli: 771 fours
Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural IPL edition (2008), raced to 771 fours in the final. He struck three boundaries in his 43-run knock.
The RCB batter also has 291 sixes in the tournament.
Notably, Kohli remains the only player to have slammed over 8,000 runs in the IPL. Rohit Sharma is his closest rival with 7,046 runs.
#2
Shikhar Dhawan: 768 fours
In Ahmedabad, Kohli overtook former batter Shikhar Dhawan, who earlier had the most fours in IPL history.
In a career spanning over a decade, Dhawan hammered a total of 768 fours, playing for multiple franchises.
The former left-handed batter racked up 6,769 runs from 222 IPL games at an average of 35.25 in his stellar career. He also hit 152 maximums.
#3
David Warner: 663 fours
David Warner, an IPL legend, owns the most fours among overseas batters in the tournament.
Warner, who was once a force to reckon with, hammered 663 fours, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
The left-handed batter did so in just 184 matches. As of now, he has amassed 6,565 IPL runs at a remarkable average of 40.52.
His strike rate reads 139.77.
#4
Rohit Sharma: 640 fours
India's Rohit Sharma is the only other player with over 600 fours in IPL history.
Rohit, the highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians, has tallied 640 boundaries in the tournament so far.
Notably, he is one of only two players with 300-plus sixes in the IPL.
Rohit has racked up 7,046 runs from 272 IPL games at a strike rate of 132.09.