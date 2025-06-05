Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural IPL edition (2008), raced to 771 fours in the final. He struck three boundaries in his 43-run knock.

The RCB batter also has 291 sixes in the tournament.

Notably, Kohli remains the only player to have slammed over 8,000 runs in the IPL. Rohit Sharma is his closest rival with 7,046 runs.