Virat Kohli joins Sanju Samson with this feat against SRH
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli has entered the 800-run club versus Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.
Kohli, who scored a brisk 43 in Match 65 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, has joined Sanju Samson as the 2nd batter with 800-plus runs against the Orange Army.
Chasing a target of 232, Kohli and Phil Salt added 80 runs. Here's more.
Knock
Kohli hits a brisk 25-ball 43
Kohli looked in fine touch from the beginning in a stiff chase.
RCB were off to a flier, scoring 72 runs in the PP overs. Kohli took the initiative, scoring 42 runs from just 22 balls.
He slammed six fours and a six. His stay was ended by spinner Harsh Dubey in the 7th over.
Kohli got cramped up for room and was caught.
Club
Kohli owns 805 runs versus SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson owns the most runs against SRH in the IPL. Samson has 867 runs from 24 matches at 45.63 with he help of a century and 5 fifties.
Kohli has now raced to 805 runs from 24 matches versus SRH at 36.59. He too has 1 ton and 5 fifties (SR: 141.97).
No other batter owns 700-plus runs versus SRH.
IPL
Kohli races to 548 runs in IPL 2025
Kohli's 43 takes him to 8,552 runs in the IPL at a stellar 39.59 from 264 matches (256 innings).
In the ongoing season, he has amassed 548 runs from 12 matches at 60.88 (50s: 7).
He has gone past 50 fours this season (51). Kohli has also hit 19 sixes.
Overall in the 20 overs cricket, Kohli has smacked 13,434 runs at 41.98.
Chase
Kohli has been in fine form while chasing this season
Kohli has been in fine form while batting in run chases in IPL 2025.
As per Cricbuzz, his scores this season while chasing reads:
59* (36) vs KKR
62* (45) vs RR
73* (54) vs PBKS
51 (47) vs DC
43 (25) vs SRH*