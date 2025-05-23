Kohli looked in fine touch from the beginning in a stiff chase.

RCB were off to a flier, scoring 72 runs in the PP overs. Kohli took the initiative, scoring 42 runs from just 22 balls.

He slammed six fours and a six. His stay was ended by spinner Harsh Dubey in the 7th over.

Kohli got cramped up for room and was caught.