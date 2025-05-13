Will Kohli, Rohit feature in 2027 ODI WC? Gavaskar opines
What's the story
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has cast doubts on the participation of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Although both players are currently active in ODIs, Gavaskar's statement raises questions about their future.
Both players recently stepped back from Test cricket and will now only be seen donning the Indian jersey in ODIs.
They retired from T20Is last year.
Selection criteria
Gavaskar's comments on their future
Speaking on Sports Today recently, Gavaskar emphasized that Kohli and Sharma's future in the 2027 World Cup depends on how selectors view their performance.
He said, "They have been massive performers in this format of the game."
The former cricketer elaborated that the selection committee will look at whether these players can continue to contribute at the same level to be part of Team India.
Future outlook
Gavaskar's personal view on Kohli and Sharma
When asked about his own opinion, Gavaskar was blunt, saying he doesn't see either player making it to the Indian ODI team for the 2027 World Cup.
"No, I don't think they will be playing. I am being very honest," he said.
However, he also admitted if they keep performing unbelievably well and keep scoring hundreds in the next year or so, their selection would be inevitable.
Scenario
Lack of ODIs leaves Rohit, Kohli with little international cricket
Tests and T20Is have been dominating the international cricket calenders in recent years.
The Indian team is scheduled to play 27 bilateral ODI matches before the next World Cup in the format.
This leaves Rohit and Kohli with little international cricket. Moreover, it remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old Rohit remains India's captain in the 50-over format.