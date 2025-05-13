What's the story

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has cast doubts on the participation of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Although both players are currently active in ODIs, Gavaskar's statement raises questions about their future.

Both players recently stepped back from Test cricket and will now only be seen donning the Indian jersey in ODIs.

They retired from T20Is last year.